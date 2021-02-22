Banking
Financial Sector Update for 02/22/2021: PBCT, MTB, PFG, MGI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was slipping by 0.40% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down 0.83% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% higher.

People's United Financial (PBCT) was up more than 10% after the company and M&T Bank (MTB) announced a deal under which M&T will acquire People's United in an all-stock transaction with an implied total transaction value of approximately $7.6 billion.

Elliott Management has acquired a stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) in a bid to force changes at the life insurer, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter. Principal Financial Group was gaining over 5% in value recently.

Moneygram International (MGI) was declining by over 17% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings $0.12 per diluted share, up from $0.01 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.07.

