Financial Sector Update for 02/22/2021: EBON,LGHL,Z,ZG,PBCT,MTB

Financial stocks added to their Monday advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was slipping 1.2%.

In company news, Ebang International (EBON) fell over 25% after the blockchain technology firm Monday said selected investors have agreed to exercise warrants from two prior offerings to buy 3.6 million shares at either $5.25 or $5.50 apiece, generating $72.4 million in gross proceeds. It also sold an extra 5.2 million units consisting of one common share priced at $5 apiece and one-half of a warrant to buy another share exercisable at $5.25 a share, producing another $26 million in gross proceeds.

Lion Group Holding (LGHL) fell 13% after announcing a new strategic partnership deal with Singapore-based Grandshores Technology Group Ltd, which will provide blockchain technology support and other operational advice to the trading platform company. Financial terms were not disclosed but the companies said also Lion Group will create a fund worth up to $800 million to invest in digital currencies and blockchain-related companies.

Zillow Group (Z,ZG) was 9% lower. The online real estate services company Monday said it has promoted Jeremy Wacksman to chief operating officer and that Susan Daimler will assume his former responsibilities as company president in addition to her current duties as head of its Premier Agent unit.

To the upside, People's United Financial (PBCT) rose as much as 16% on Monday, touching its best share price since September 2018 at $18.16, after agreeing to a $7.6 billion buyout offer from M&T Bank (MTB). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.118 of an M&T share for each of their People's United shares. M&T Bank shares were 3.3% higher this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.