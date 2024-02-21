News & Insights

Banking
MS

Financial Sector Update for 02/21/2024: MS, IEP, DFS, COF

February 21, 2024 — 01:46 pm EST

Financial stocks were easing in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.1% softer.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was shedding 2.3% to $51,087, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 5 basis points to 4.32%.

In economic news, the US Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting at 2 pm ET.

In corporate news, Morgan Stanley's (MS) $995 million margin call on Frasers Group's derivatives trade positions in Hugo Boss was unfair, the retailer is claiming in a London High Court trial, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday. Morgan Stanley shares were down 0.3%.

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) said Wednesday it has named Icahn Capital portfolio manager Andrew Teno as the company's chief executive officer and current Icahn Enterprises CEO David Willetts to be CEO of Icahn-owned automotive service chain Pep Boys. Icahn Enterprises shares tumbled 8.5%.

Capital One Financial's (COF) planned $35.3 billion acquisition of Discover Financial Services (DFS) would provide the bank with material synergies and ownership of a payments network that could reshape competition, RBC Capital Markets said in a note. Capital One shares were down 1.6% and Discover was shedding 1.4%.

