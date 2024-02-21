Financial Sector Update for 02/21/2024: HSBC, CIB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.1% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.1% higher.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) reported full-year 2023 earnings of $1.14 per diluted share, up from $0.72 a year earlier but below the $1.30 consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ. HSBC Holdings' shares were down over 8% pre-bell.

BanColombia (CIB) was nearly 2% higher after it reported Q4 net income from continuing operations of $1.58 per American depository share, up from $1.42 per ADS a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.