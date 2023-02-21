Financial Sector Update for 02/21/2023: NCR,WBA,AEL,AMSF,DFIN

Financial stocks continued to lose ground during afternoon trading Tuesday, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off by 2.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 3.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping by 1.9%. Existing home sales slid for the 12th month in a row during January, falling 0.7% from the prior month as high prices and low inventory continued to weigh on demand, the National Association of Realtors said.

Bitcoin was declining 1.2% to $24,502 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 12.7 basis points to 3.955%.

In company news, NCR (NCR) was ending nearly 2% lower. The automated teller machine company Tuesday said it was expanding its long-term agreement with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) providing ATM services at nearly all of the drug store company's stores throughout the US and Puerto Rico.

AMERISAFE (AMSF) slid 2.1% after the workers' compensation insurance carrier reported Q4 operating earnings of $0.84 per share, improving on a breakeven quarter during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the two-analyst mean by $0.07 per share. Revenue also increased to $79.8 million during the three months ended Dec. 31, up from $78.4 million during the prior-year quarter and also exceeding the $75.1 million analyst mean.

American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) slumped 13% after Prosperity Group Holdings Tuesday withdrew its $3.82 billion proposal to acquire the life insurance company, citing American Equity's refusal to discuss a potential deal. American Equity rejected the unsolicited $45-per-share buyout proposal from privately held Prosperity Group on Dec. 20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) slumped over 21% after the capital markets company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.59 per diluted share, down from $1.07 per share during the year-ago quarter and trailing the three-analyst consensus expecting $0.69 per share. Revenue also fell to $167.7 million from $232.8 million during the prior-year period, also missing the $181.7 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.