Financial Sector Update for 02/21/2023: HSBC, AMSF, DFIN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

February 21, 2023 — 09:15 am EST

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was declining by 0.82% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 2% higher.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) was climbing past 4% after it reported full-year 2022 earnings of $0.74 per diluted share, up from $0.62 a year earlier.

AMERISAFE (AMSF) was rallying by more than 5% after it reported Q4 operating earnings of $0.84 per share, compared with breakeven a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.77.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) was declining by over 3% as it reported Q4 adjusted net earnings of $0.59 per diluted share, down from $1.07 a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.69.

