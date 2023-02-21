Financial Sector Update for 02/21/2023: AEL,AMSF,DFIN

Banking
Financial stocks were sharply lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 3.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 2.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.6% to $24,651 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 10.7 basis points to 3.935%.

In company news, American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) slumped almost 13% after Prosperity Group Holdings Tuesday withdrew its $3.82 billion proposal to acquire the life insurance company, citing American Equity's refusal to discuss a potential deal. American Equity on Dec. 20 rejected the unsolicited $45-per-share buyout proposal from privately held Prosperity Group.

AMERISAFE (AMSF) slid 3.6%, reversing a more than 2.2% decline earlier Tuesday, after the workers' compensation insurance carrier reported Q4 operating earnings of $0.84 per share, improving on a breakeven quarter during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the two-analyst mean by $0.07 per share. Revenue also increased to $79.8 million during the three months ended Dec. 31, up from $78.4 million during the prior-year quarter and also exceeding the $75.1 million analyst mean.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) slumped nearly 24% after the capital markets company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.59 per diluted share, down from $1.07 per share during the year-ago quarter and trailing the three-analyst consensus expecting $0.69 per share. Revenue also fell to $167.7 million from $232.8 million during the prior-year period, also missing the $181.7 million Street view.

