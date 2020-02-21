Financial Sector Update for 02/21/2020: UIHC, PIPR, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.81%

BAC: -0.46%

WFC: -0.06%

C: -0.56%

USB: -0.73%

Top financial stocks were mostly lower pre-market Friday.

Early movers include:

(-) United Insurance Holdings (UIHC), which was down more than 2% after it posted Q4 core loss of $0.36 per share, compared with a loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. That figure missed the Street forecast of $0.31 per share.

In other sector news:

(-) Wells Fargo (WFC) is nearing a settlement agreement with the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission to close investigations of alleged abusive sales practices at the lender, media reports said, citing people familiar with the matter. Wells Fargo was recently declining.

(=) Piper Sandler (PIPR) was flat after in announced plans to acquire The Valence Group, a global investment bank that offers M&A advisory services to companies and financial sponsors in chemicals, materials and related sectors. Financial terms were not disclosed.

