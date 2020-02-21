Financial Sector Update for 02/21/2020: RY,RY.TO,WPC,PIPR

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -1.43%

BAC -1.56%

WFC +0.37%

C -1.76%

USB -0.46%

Financial stocks were declining again in Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.7% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 1.0%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Royal Bank of Canada (RY) was ahead 1.5% after reporting fiscal Q1 net income exceeding analyst estimates and also increasing its quarterly dividend by 2.9% over its most recent payment to investors to CAD1.08 per share. The financial services firm earned CAD2.40 per share during the three months ended Jan. 31, improving on CAD2.15 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus call expecting CAD2.26 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) WP Carey (WPC) rose 2.4% after the real estate investment trust earlier Friday reported adjusted Q4 funds from operations of $1.28 per share, down from $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share.

(-) Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR) slid 1.4% after Friday announcing plans to buy The Valence Group, a privately held M&A advisory firm targeting the chemicals and materials industries. Financial terms of the proposed transaction, expected to close before the end of June, were not disclosed.

