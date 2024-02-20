Financial Sector Update for 02/20/2024: DFS, COF, DFIN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) declining by 0.7% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 2%, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.9% higher.

Capital One Financial (COF) has agreed to acquire Discover Financial Services (DFS) in an all-stock deal worth $35.3 billion, the companies said. Discover Financial Services was up more than 12% in premarket activity.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) was more than 4% lower even after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings and net sales that increased from prior-year figures and topped consensus estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

