Financial Sector Update for 02/20/2020: UBS, Y, BMA, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.47%

BAC: -0.55%

WFC: -0.51%

C: -0.56%

USB: -0.53%

Financial majors were slipping in pre-bell Thursday trading.

Early movers include:

(+) UBS (UBS), which was up more than 2% after saying it has hired Ralph Hamers as its new group chief executive officer, starting Nov. 1.

In other sector news:

(=) Alleghany (Y) was flat after it reported an adjusted net loss of $6.09 per share in Q4, widening from $4.35 loss per share a year earlier, even as revenue grew to $2.30 billion from $1.23 billion a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted net profit of $8.51 per share, which may not be comparable.

(=) Banco Macro (BMA) was unchanged after it reported Q4 earnings of $3.47 per American depositary share (ADS), up from $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.

