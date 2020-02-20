Financial Sector Update for 02/20/2020: ETFC,MS,Z,ZG,FOCS

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.31%

BAC +0.19%

WFC -0.30%

C -0.11%

USB +0.31%

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were falling 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.5%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) E-TRADE Financial (ETFC) raced to its highest share price since August 2018, rising almost 28% to $57.30 a share, after the discount brokerage agreed to a $13 billion, all-stock buyout offer from Wall Street fixture Morgan Stanley (MS). Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each of their E-TRADE shares, valuing the target company at arund $58.74 per-share.

In other sector news:

(+) Zillow Group (Z,ZG) Thursday climbed over 22% to a best-ever $66.68 a share after the online real-estate data platform reported a 158% increase in Q4 revenue compared with year-ago levels, growing to $943.9 million to easily top the Capital IQ consensus expecting $814.6 million. It recorded a $0.26 per share net loss for the December quarter although that also beat the Street view looking for a a $0.35 per share loss.

(+) Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) was ahead 6.7% after the wealth manager Thursday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.75 a share, improving on a $0.51 per share adjusted profit last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.15 per share. Revenue increased 37.5% year-over-year to $340.2 million, also surpassing the $321.1 million analyst mean.

