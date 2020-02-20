Banking
ETFC

Financial Sector Update for 02/20/2020: ETFC,MS,Z,ZG,FOCS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.31%

BAC +0.19%

WFC -0.30%

C -0.11%

USB +0.31%

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were falling 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.5%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) E-TRADE Financial (ETFC) raced to its highest share price since August 2018, rising almost 28% to $57.30 a share, after the discount brokerage agreed to a $13 billion, all-stock buyout offer from Wall Street fixture Morgan Stanley (MS). Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each of their E-TRADE shares, valuing the target company at arund $58.74 per-share.

In other sector news:

(+) Zillow Group (Z,ZG) Thursday climbed over 22% to a best-ever $66.68 a share after the online real-estate data platform reported a 158% increase in Q4 revenue compared with year-ago levels, growing to $943.9 million to easily top the Capital IQ consensus expecting $814.6 million. It recorded a $0.26 per share net loss for the December quarter although that also beat the Street view looking for a a $0.35 per share loss.

(+) Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) was ahead 6.7% after the wealth manager Thursday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.75 a share, improving on a $0.51 per share adjusted profit last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.15 per share. Revenue increased 37.5% year-over-year to $340.2 million, also surpassing the $321.1 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ETFC MS Z ZG FOCS

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular