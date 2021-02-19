Financial Sector Update for 02/19/2021: FBK, MBIN, KNSL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were trading mostly higher before markets open on Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gained 0.7%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) rose 1.7%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) declined 1.5%.

In sector news, FB Financial (FBK) was flat after announcing Thursday that it has authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of its common shares through March 31, 2022.

Kinsale Capital (KNSL) was also inactive after posting Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.14, up from $0.63 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.78.

Meanwhile, Merchants Bancorp (MBIN), which was also unchanged, increased its quarterly dividend by 13% to $0.09 per share. The dividend will be paid on April 1 to shareholders of record as of March 15.

