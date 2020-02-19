Financial Sector Update for 02/19/2020: OCFT,ABR,LC,VNO

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.54%

BAC +1.32%

WFC +0.10%

C +0.61%

USB +0.70%

Financial stocks eased slightly from their prior gains, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.2%.

(-) OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) was more than 6% lower in late Wednesday trading, trimming a portion of a steeper mid-day decline that followed the Chinese technology-as-a service platform reporting 51% increase in revenue during its Q4 ended Dec. 31 compared with year-ago levels, rising to RMB772.9 million but still lagging the two-analyst mean expecting RMB796 million in quarterly revenue.

(+) Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) turned lower this afternoon, giving back its prior gain that followed the real estate investment trust Wednesday pricing a $275 million private placement of 4.5% senior unsecured notes due 2027. The company expects to use the net proceeds to repay secured debt.

(-) LendingClub (LC) dropped 2% after announcing its $185 million cash-and-stock purchase of Radius Bancorp, upstaging better-than-expected Q4 financial results. CEO Scott Sanborn said the addition of Radius' branchless digital banking platform was a "transformational transaction" that will dramatically improve the resilience and earnings trajectory at the company.

(-) Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) fell 5.3%. The company late Tuesday reported Q4 FFO of $1.63 per share, improving on FFO of $1.10 per share a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue fell to $461 million, also exceeding the $451.1 million analyst mean.

