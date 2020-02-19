Financial Sector Update for 02/19/2020: LC,ABR,VNO

Banking
Financial stocks were climbing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing 0.9%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.5%.

(-) LendingClub (LC) dropped 3.2% after announcing its $185 million cash-and-stock purchase of Radius Bancorp, upstaging better-than-expected Q4 financial results. CEO Scott Sanborn said the addition of Radius' branchless digital banking platform was a "transformational transaction" that will dramatically improve the resilience and earnings trajectory at the company.

(+) Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) rose about 1% after the real estate investment trust Wednesday priced a $275 million private placement of 4.5% senior unsecured notes due 2027. The company expects to use the net proceeds to repay secured debt.

(-) Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) fell 4%. The company late Tuesday reported Q4 FFO of $1.63 per share, improving on FFO of $1.10 per share a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue fell to $461 million, also exceeding the $451.1 million analyst mean.

