Financial Sector Update for 02/19/2020: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, ALLY, LC, TRTX

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.32%

BAC: +0.58%

WFC: +0.49%

C: +0.55%

USB: +0.44%

Top financial stocks were higher in pre-market trading Wednesday.

Among stocks moving on news:

(-) Ally Financial (ALLY), which retreated more than 10% after reporting that it has agreed to purchase CardWorks for about $2.65 billion, including about $1.35 billion in cash and $1.30 billion Ally common shares. The deal is expected to close in Q3.

(+) LendingClub (LC), which added more than 1% after reporting fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.08, compared with an adjusted net loss of $0.05 per share a year ago and beating the Street forecast of $0.04 per share. The company also agreed to buy Radius Bancorp for $185 million.

(+) TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX), which gained more than 1% after posting Q4 core EPS of $0.45, beating the Capital IQ estimate of $0.44 per share. Revenue, computed as net interest income plus other revenue, amounted to $42.2 million, up from $36.6 million in the year-ago quarter but slightly lower than the CapIQ average forecast of $42.9 million.

