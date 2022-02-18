Banking
Financial Sector Update for 02/18/2022: RDFN, MMI, RLGY

MT Newswires
Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) both were slipping around 0.5%, giving back morning gains that followed Friday data showing a 6.7% increase in existing home sales to a 6.5 million seasonally adjusted annualized pace, topping market expectations for a 6.1 million annual rate.

Bitcoin was 4.4% lower at $39,985 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 4.7 basis points to 1.925%.

In company news, Redfin (RDFN) was sinking over 24%, earlier falling 29% to its lowest share price with May 2020, after the home brokerage company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.27 per share late Thursday, reversing a $0.11 per share profit during the year-ago period. It also is projecting a Q1 net loss of $122 million to $115 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $75 million loss for the three months ending March 31.

Marcus & Millichap (MMI) climbed 2.3% after the real estate investment broker reported Q4 net income of $1.53 per share, more than doubling its $0.59 per share year-ago profit and exceeding the $0.96 per share Street view. Revenue jumped 98% year-over-year to $495.1 million, topping the $370.8 million analyst mean.

Realogy (RLGY) climbed 7.6% after the residential real estate services company reported a decline in Q4 earnings compared with year-ago levels, falling to $0.39 per share from $0.68 per share during the final three months of 2020 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue grew 4.2% year-over-year to $1.97 billion, also exceeding the $1.76 billion Street view.

