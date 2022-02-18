Financial Sector Update for 02/18/2022: EXPI,RDFN,MMI,RLGY

Financial stocks trimmed most of their midday slide during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling less than 0.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off just 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.1%, overcoming an earlier retreat, although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.3%, after Friday data showed a 6.7% increase in existing home sales to a 6.5 million seasonally adjusted annualized pace, topping market expectations for a 6.1 million annual rate.

Bitcoin was 2.4% lower at $40,100, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 4.0 basis points to 1.932%.

In company news, eXp World Holdings (EXPI) fell more than 11% after a regulatory filing overnight showed board chairman and CEO Darrel Sanford sold 18,000 of the real estate e-commerce company's shares this week as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The Feb. 15 transactions followed Sanford exercising options to buy the shares at $0.07 apiece and were then sold on the open market between $28.95 to $30.40 per share, according to Form 4 filing.

Redfin (RDFN) was sinking almost 22%, earlier falling 29% to its lowest share price with May 2020, after the home brokerage company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.27 per share late Thursday, reversing a $0.11 per share profit during the year-ago period. It also is projecting a Q1 net loss of $122 million to $115 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $75 million loss.

To the upside, Marcus & Millichap (MMI) climbed 3.3% after the real estate investment broker reported Q4 net income of $1.53 per share, more than doubling its $0.59 per share year-ago profit and exceeding the $0.96 per share Street view. Revenue jumped 98% year-over-year to $495.1 million, topping the $370.8 million analysts' mean.

Realogy (RLGY) climbed 7.1% after the residential real estate services company reported a decline in Q4 earnings compared with year-ago levels, falling to $0.39 per share from $0.68 per share during the final three months of 2020 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue grew 4.2% year-over-year to $1.97 billion, also exceeding the $1.76 billion Street view.

