Financial Sector Update for 02/18/2022: EFC, NWG, ONB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) slipping by 0.03% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.15% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) down over 1%.

Ellington Financial (EFC) reported an estimated book value of $18.17 per share in January, compared with $18.39 per share in December. Ellington Financial was recently up marginally.

NatWest (NWG) reported Q4 earnings of 3.8 pence ($0.05) per diluted share, compared with a loss of 0.9 pence a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 1 pence. NatWest was almost 1% lower recently.

Old National Bancorp's (ONB) board of directors approved a stock repurchase program that authorizes the company to buyback up to $200 million of its outstanding shares of common stock. Old National Bancorp was recently inactive.

