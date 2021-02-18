Financial Sector Update for 02/18/2021: RBKB,CADE,NMRK

Financial stocks were sinking in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was off 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.4%.

In company news, Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB) was 1.3% higher, giving back most of a nearly 38% spike to an all-time high of $13.10 a share earlier Thursday that followed the bank holding company saying it has received all of the regulatory approvals it needs to continue its Hudson Valley expansion with the addition of a new branch in Newburgh, NY, later this spring. Once open, The bank will have four branches in Orange County north of New York City in addition to its Rhinebeck Asset Management unit in Montgomery.

Among advancers, Cadence Bancorp (CADE) climbed 5% amid reports the bank holding company has hired financial advisers to gauge interest from potential buyers. It still has not made a final decision and could yet decide remain independent, according to a Bloomberg report, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Newmark Group (NMRK) rose 3.8% after Thursday reporting better-than-expected Q4 financial results and also announcing a cost-reduction plan expected to produce $75 million in permanent yearly savings for the commercial real estate advisory firm by the end of 2021. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.30 per share on $601.4 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.25 per share and $479 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

