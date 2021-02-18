Financial Sector Update for 02/18/2021: CADE, FOCS, FAS, FAZ, XLF, EQH

Financial firms were trading mostly lower before markets open on Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) declined 0.7%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) lost 2.2%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) rose 2.1%.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) was up more than 5% after unnamed sources told Bloomberg News that the company is exploring a potential sale.

Equitable Holdings (EQH) gained more than 1% after announcing on Wednesday its board has authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program.

In other sector news, Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) was unchanged after reporting Q4 EPS of $0.07, compared with a loss of $0.25 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.21.

