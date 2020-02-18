Financial Sector Update for 02/18/2020: TRU,AMG,LM,BEN,BAM,BAM-A.TO

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -1.11%

BAC -1.53%

WFC -2.42%

C -1.21%

USB -1.25%

Financial stocks retreated on Tuesday, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.7% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index slipped 0.9%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) TransUnion (TRU) was hanging on to a narrow gain after the consumer credit reporting agency earlier Tuesday reported Q4 financial results topping analyst forecasts and projected FY20 revenue also exceeding Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.75 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 while revenue increased 12% over year-ago levels to $686 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for non-GAAP net income of $0.75 per share on $674.7 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Legg Mason (LM) climbed more than 24% to its highest share price since June 2015 after the brokerage Tuesday agreed to a $4.5 billion cash buyout offer from Franklin Resources (BEN). Under terms of the proposed transaction, Legg Mason investors will receive $50 in cash for each share, representing a 22.8% premium over Friday's closing price.

(-) Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) turned fractionally higher again this afternoon, recouping the narrow gain that followed the asset manager earlier Tuesday saying it acquired an unspecified minority equity stake in private-equity investor Comvest Partners. Comvest expects to invest all the proceeds into future funds.

(-) Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) was 0.7% lower after the company said it plans a $600 million public offering of notes due 2050. Net proceeds will be used to redeem all CAD350 million of the company's 5.30% notes maturing in March 2021, with the remaining funds used for general corporate purposes.

