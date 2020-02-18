Financial Sector Update for 02/18/2020: AMG, LM, BEN, BAM

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -1.51%

BAC -1.82%

WFC -2.96%

C -1.32%

USB -1.81%

Financial stocks were retreating in Tuesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.9% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 1.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 1.0%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) has turned fractionally lower this afternoon, giving back a narrow gain earlier Tuesday that followed the asset manager saying it acquired an unspecified minority equity stake in private-equity investor Comvest Partners. Comvest expects to invest all the proceeds into future funds.

In other sector news:

(+) Legg Mason (LM) climbed more than 24% to its highest share price since June 2015 after the brokerage Tuesday agreed to a $4.5 billion cash buyout offer from Franklin Resources (BEN). Under terms of the proposed transaction, Legg Mason investors will receive $50 in cash for each share, representing a 22.8% premium over Friday's closing price.

(-) Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) was 0.9% lower after the company said it plans a $600 million public offering of notes due 2050. Net proceeds will be used to redeem all CAD350 million of the company's 5.30% notes maturing in March 2021, with the remaining funds used for general corporate purposes.

