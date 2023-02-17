Financial Sector Update for 02/17/2023: XP, KNSL, MIGI

Financial stocks fell in late afternoon trading Friday, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.4% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) falling 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 1.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) fell 0.8%

Bitcoin was falling 1.6% to $24,464, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 4 basis points to 3.83%.

In company news, XP (XP) stock dropped about 19% a day after the company reported Q4 earnings of 1.39 reais ($0.27) per diluted share, down from 1.71 reais a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of 1.83 reais.

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) shares were up 15% a day after it posted forecast-beating Q4 results. The company reported Q4 net operating earnings of $2.60 a share, up from $1.76 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.13.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) rose 6.5% after reporting that its self-mining bitcoin production in January was 34.93, compared with 23.34 in December.

