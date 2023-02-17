Banking
Financial Sector Update for 02/17/2023: XP, KNSL, MIGI

February 17, 2023 — 03:17 pm EST

Financial stocks fell in late afternoon trading Friday, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.4% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) falling 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 1.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) fell 0.8%

Bitcoin was falling 1.6% to $24,464, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 4 basis points to 3.83%.

In company news, XP (XP) stock dropped about 19% a day after the company reported Q4 earnings of 1.39 reais ($0.27) per diluted share, down from 1.71 reais a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of 1.83 reais.

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) shares were up 15% a day after it posted forecast-beating Q4 results. The company reported Q4 net operating earnings of $2.60 a share, up from $1.76 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.13.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) rose 6.5% after reporting that its self-mining bitcoin production in January was 34.93, compared with 23.34 in December.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

