Financial Sector Update for 02/17/2023: NWG, TSLX, CFG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently declining by 0.41%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% higher.

NatWest Group (NWG) reported Q4 earnings of 13.1 pence ($0.16) per share, up from 4.1 pence a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 9 pence. NatWest Group was recently shedding over 6% in value.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) reported Q4 adjusted net income of $0.56 per share, down from $0.57 per share a year earlier. Sixth Street Specialty Lending was recently up more than 2%.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) said its board of directors has increased the capacity of its share repurchase program by $1.15 billion. Citizens Financial Group was marginally lower recently.

