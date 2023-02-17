Financial Sector Update for 02/17/2023: KNSL, XP, SAN

Financial stocks were lower in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was 2.2% lower at $24,345, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was softer at 3.84%.

In company news, Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) shares were up 15%, a day after it posted forecast-beating Q4 results. The company reported Q4 net operating earnings late Thursday of $2.60 a share, up from $1.76 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.13.

XP (XP) stock was declining past 18% after the company reported late Thursday Q4 earnings of 1.39 reais ($0.27) per diluted share, down from 1.71 reais a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of 1.83 reais.

Banco Santander (SAN) shares were flat after Sky News reported that its unit Santander Asset Management is one of the suitors that are in talks to buy the private equity arm of UK fund manager Abrdn.

