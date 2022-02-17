Financial Sector Update for 02/17/2022: PAY,ARES,STAG,EQIX

Financial stocks were extending their retreat in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2.0% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 3.0%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.9% after new data showed a mixed picture for the US housing industry during January, with a decline in housing starts last month compared with December levels and missing market forecasts while the number of new building permits increased more than expected.

Bitcoin was sinking 7.2% to $41,107, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 7.3 basis points to $1.974%.

In company news, Paymentus Holdings (PAY) declined over 19% after the electronic billing and payments company late Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.02, halving its $0.04 per share during the year-ago quarter but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

Ares Management (ARES) was falling 3.7% after the alternative assets manager Thursday announced its purchase of Capital Automotive, a real estate company providing sale-leaseback capital to auto dealers, from a Brookfield private real estate fund for $3.8 billion.

Stag Industrial (STAG) declined almost 1% after the real estate investment trust overnight filed a shelf registration statement for the potential future sale of common and preferred shares and warrants to buy additional stock or debt securities. The filing also covers a possible secondary offering of shares by investors.

To the upside, Equinix (EQIX) rose 2.7% after the real estate investment trust reported improved non-GAAP Q4 funds from operations compared with year-ago levels while revenue increased 9.6% year-over-year to $1.71 billion, edging past the $1.7 billion analysts' mean. It also is projecting FY22 revenue above Wall Street forecasts.

