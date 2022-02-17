Financial Sector Update for 02/17/2022: OWL, WD, ARES, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.65%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by more than 1%.

Blue Owl Capital (OWL) shares were marginally advancing as it reported Q4 adjusted distributable earnings of $0.12 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.11.

Walker & Dunlop (WD) shares were slightly higher after saying it has completed the sale of The Lydian, a mixed-use property in Denver, Colorado, for $66.2 million.

Ares Management (ARES) shares were unchanged after saying funds managed by its alternative credit strategy and real estate group have acquired Capital Automotive LLC from a Brookfield private real estate fund for $3.8 billion.

