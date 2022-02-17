Banking
OWL

Financial Sector Update for 02/17/2022: OWL, WD, ARES, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.65%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by more than 1%.

Blue Owl Capital (OWL) shares were marginally advancing as it reported Q4 adjusted distributable earnings of $0.12 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.11.

Walker & Dunlop (WD) shares were slightly higher after saying it has completed the sale of The Lydian, a mixed-use property in Denver, Colorado, for $66.2 million.

Ares Management (ARES) shares were unchanged after saying funds managed by its alternative credit strategy and real estate group have acquired Capital Automotive LLC from a Brookfield private real estate fund for $3.8 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OWL WD ARES XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

Why Investments In Early Childhood Education Are Currently Accelerating

Feb 09, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular