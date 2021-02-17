Financial Sector Update for 02/17/2021: GNW, BCOR, FNCB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were trading mostly higher before markets open on Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gained 0.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) added 0.3%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) declined 0.6%.

Genworth Financial (GNW) rose nearly 1% after reporting Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.34 per share, up from $0.05 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.27.

Blucora (BCOR) posted a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.19 per share, compared with a loss of $0.10 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.30 a share. The company was trading slightly higher before markets open on Wednesday.

FNCB Bancorp (FNCB) was unchanged after announcing that James Burke will join FNCB Bank as executive vice president and chief banking officer.

