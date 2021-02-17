Financial Sector Update for 02/17/2021: GLG,TRMB,BUR

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.1%.

In company news, TD Holdings (GLG) climbed 1.2% after the Chinese commodities trader Wednesday said it has signed a letter of intent to acquire eight software copyrights for commodities storage in digital cloud warehouse from Yunfeihu IoT Co and Tongdow E-commerce Group Co. The price for the copyright transfers that will enable traders to make payments using bitcoin and other encrypted currencies will be determined by an independent third party, the companies said.

Trimble (TRMB) fell 2.7% after announcing plans to sell its Manhattan real estate and workplace solutions business to privately held MRI Software for an undisclosed amount. Trimble said the deal should close before mid-year and is not expected to have a material effect on its overall financial results.

Burford Capital (BUR) dropped 8.5% after the litigation finance company Wednesday projected a decline in its FY20 revenue from year-ago levels, expecting between $345 million to $355 million in total income for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 compared with $366 million during FY19 and the analyst consensus expecting $391.88 million in 2020 revenue.

