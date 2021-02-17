Financial Sector Update for 02/17/2021: EBON,GLG,TRMB,BUR

Financial stocks were mixed in late afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down less than 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead by 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index dropped 0.5%.

In company news, Ebang International Holdings (EBON) climbed more than 31% after the blockchain technology company Wednesday said it plans to launch a bitcoin mining business. It also plans to build new data centers to support its cryptocurrency mining.

TD Holdings (GLG) rose 2% after the Chinese commodities trader Wednesday said it has signed a letter of intent to acquire eight software copyrights for commodities storage in a digital cloud warehouse from Yunfeihu IoT Co and Tongdow E-commerce Group Co. The price for the copyright transfers that will enable traders to make payments using bitcoin and other encrypted currencies will be determined by an independent third party, the companies said.

On the losing side, Trimble (TRMB) fell 3,3% after announcing plans to sell its Manhattan real estate and workplace solutions business to privately held MRI Software for an undisclosed amount. Trimble said the deal should close before mid-year and is not expected to have a material effect on its financial results.

Burford Capital (BUR) dropped 9% after the litigation finance company Wednesday projected a decline in its FY20 revenue from year-ago levels, forecasting sales of $345 million to $355 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 compared with $366 million during FY19 and analysts' consensus for $392 million as surveyed by Capital IQ.

