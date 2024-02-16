Financial Sector Update for 02/16/2024: TRUP, NWG, HOOD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.4% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 1.1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1% higher.

Trupanion (TRUP) was retreating by over 23% after saying it expects to report two material weaknesses in internal controls over its financial reporting.

NatWest Group (NWG) was advancing by more than 4% after it reported Q4 earnings of about 0.14 British pounds ($0.18) per share, up from about 0.13 pounds a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.06 pounds.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) said it recorded equity notional trading volumes of $59.3 billion in January, up from $46 billion a year earlier. Robinhood Markets was down 1% pre-bell.

