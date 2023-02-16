Financial Sector Update for 02/16/2023: MFC, WD, AVTA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were declining premarket Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.8% lower recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 2.6% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 2.5% higher.

Manulife Financial (MFC) reported Q4 core earnings of 0.88 Canadian dollars ($0.66) per diluted share, up from CA$0.84 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$0.81. Manulife Financial was down more than 1% recently.

Alliant Capital, a Walker & Dunlop (WD) subsidiary, unveiled a $40 million investment to build 171 units for the Low Income Housing Tax Credit category in Windsor, Sonoma County, California. Walker & Dunlop shares were inactive pre-bell.

Avantax (AVTA) was up more than 2% after it posted Q4 earnings of $7.66 per share. Net loss from continuing operations for the quarter was $0.03 per share, compared with a loss of $0.16 a year earlier.

