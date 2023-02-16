Banking
Financial Sector Update for 02/16/2023: DNB, NMRK, MFC

February 16, 2023 — 03:20 pm EST

Financial stocks fell late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) falling 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 1.3% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) fell 0.2%

Bitcoin was rising 6.9% to about $24,874, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up 0.6% to 3.83%.

The US seasonally adjusted number of initial unemployment claims dipped by 1,000 to 194,000 in the week ended Feb. 11, the Department of Labor said Thursday. The consensus on Econoday was for an increase to 200,000.

In company news, Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) was down 15% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, down from $0.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.34.

Newmark Group (NMRK) fell 3.3% after it reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.32, down from $0.65 a year earlier.

Manulife Financial (MFC) was rising 4% after it reported Q4 core earnings of 0.88 Canadian dollars ($0.66) per share, up from CA$0.84 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$0.81.

