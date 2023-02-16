Financial Sector Update for 02/16/2023: BAC

Financial stocks were lower in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was rising 9% to $24,882, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries (TNX) was rising 0.8% to 3.84%.

The US seasonally adjusted number of initial unemployment claims dipped by 1,000 to 194,000 in the week ended Feb. 11, the Department of Labor said Thursday. The consensus on Econoday was for an increase to 200,000.

In company news, Bank of America (BAC) is planning to cut jobs in its investment bank, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Its shares were 0.2% softer.

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) was down over 13% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, down from $0.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.34.

Manulife Financial (MFC) was rising almost 4% after it reported Q4 core earnings of 0.88 Canadian dollars ($0.66) per share, up from CA$0.84 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$0.81.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.