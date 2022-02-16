Financial Sector Update for 02/16/2022: UPST, COWN, WU, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were retreating pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.62%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was up over 2%.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) was rallying past 21% after it posted a Q4 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.89, up from $0.07 a year before. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ called for $0.51.

Cowen (COWN) reported Q4 Non-GAAP earnings of $2.77 per diluted share, down from $4.58 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.90. Cowen was recently gaining more than 6% in value.

Western Union (WU) was marginally higher after the company and South Korean financial technology firm Travel Wallet said Western Union's money transfer services will launch on the Travel Wallet app.

