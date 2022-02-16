Financial Sector Update for 02/16/2022: OBAS,AMK,ONB,UE,UPST

Financial stocks narrowly returned to positive ground during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) posting a 0.1% advance.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.0%, reversing a morning decline, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) adding 0.4%.

Bitcoin was 0.1% higher at $44,175 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was adding 0.2 basis points to 2.047%.

In company news, Optibase (OBAS) was rising 1.3% after the investor group disclosed plans to acquire the 19.1% of the Israeli real estate services company's shares it doesn't already own increased its offer by 3.6% over its original bid to $11.60 per share. The Capri Family Foundation's previous $11.20 per share tender offer expired in late December after failing to secure the minimum number of shares.

Upstart (UPST) surged over 35% after the fintech company overnight reported better-than-expected Q4 results and projected Q1 and FY22 revenue also exceeding analyst estimates. The company sees revenue for the current quarter in a range of $295 million to $305 million and around $1.4 billion in FY22 revenue. The Street was at $258.3 million and $1.21 billion, respectively.

Among decliners, AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK) dropped 1.0% after the money manager late Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income late Tuesday of $0.33 per share, up from $0.31 per share during the final three months of 2020 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus call for the three months ended Dec. 31 by $0.01 per share.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) fell 2.3% after the bank holding company Wednesday completed its merger with First Midwest Bancorp, with investors receiving 1.1336 of an Old National share for each of their First Midwest shares. Separately, S&P Dow Jones Indices overnight said Old National will move up to the S&P MidCap 400 index on Friday, swapping places with Urban Edge Properties (UE) from its current perch in the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Urban Edge shares were 6.8% higher this afternoon.

