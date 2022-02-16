Banking
OBAS

Financial Sector Update for 02/16/2022: OBAS,AMK,ONB,UE,UPST

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks narrowly returned to positive ground during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) posting a 0.1% advance.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.0%, reversing a morning decline, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) adding 0.4%.

Bitcoin was 0.1% higher at $44,175 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was adding 0.2 basis points to 2.047%.

In company news, Optibase (OBAS) was rising 1.3% after the investor group disclosed plans to acquire the 19.1% of the Israeli real estate services company's shares it doesn't already own increased its offer by 3.6% over its original bid to $11.60 per share. The Capri Family Foundation's previous $11.20 per share tender offer expired in late December after failing to secure the minimum number of shares.

Upstart (UPST) surged over 35% after the fintech company overnight reported better-than-expected Q4 results and projected Q1 and FY22 revenue also exceeding analyst estimates. The company sees revenue for the current quarter in a range of $295 million to $305 million and around $1.4 billion in FY22 revenue. The Street was at $258.3 million and $1.21 billion, respectively.

Among decliners, AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK) dropped 1.0% after the money manager late Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income late Tuesday of $0.33 per share, up from $0.31 per share during the final three months of 2020 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus call for the three months ended Dec. 31 by $0.01 per share.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) fell 2.3% after the bank holding company Wednesday completed its merger with First Midwest Bancorp, with investors receiving 1.1336 of an Old National share for each of their First Midwest shares. Separately, S&P Dow Jones Indices overnight said Old National will move up to the S&P MidCap 400 index on Friday, swapping places with Urban Edge Properties (UE) from its current perch in the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Urban Edge shares were 6.8% higher this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OBAS AMK ONB UE UPST

Latest Personal Finance Videos

Why Investments In Early Childhood Education Are Currently Accelerating

Feb 09, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular