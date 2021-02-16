Financial Sector Update for 02/16/2021: PTVCA,PGR,CAN,TRU

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was down 1.8%.

In company news, Protective Insurance (PTVCA) sped to its best price since June 2018, rising over 42% to $23.10 after agreeing to a $338 million buyout offer from rival property and casualty carrier Progressive (PGR). Under terms of the proposed transaction, Progressive will pay $23.30 in cash for each Protective share, representing a 43.4% premium over Friday's closing price. Progressive shares were 1% lower this afternoon.

Canaan (CAN) soared Wednesday, at one point charging 45% to an all-time high of $18.90 a share, after saying it recently secured purchase orders for more than 100,000 bitcoin-mining machines from North American customers. Many of the orders were pre-paid and will likely occupy its current manufacturing capacity throughout 2021 and beyond, Canaan said, adding it expects to provide investors with improved revenue visibility going forward after shifting its focus to publicly traded companies and bitcoin-focused investment funds.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) was 23% higher after Morgan Stanley Tuesday began coverage of the Hong Kong-based wealth manager with an overweight rating and a $253 price target.

