Financial Sector Update for 02/16/2021: PGR, PTVCA, CMA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading higher premarket Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was gaining 0.89% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were more than 2% lower.

Progressive Corp. (PGR) has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding class A and class B common shares of Protective Insurance (PTVCA) for $23.30 per share in cash, for a total deal value of about $338 million. Progressive shares were advancing by more than 1% and Protective Insurance shares were gaining more than 38% recently.

Comerica (CMA) is planning to sell various securities, including common stock and depositary shares, from time to time, according to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CMA shares were up more than 1% in recent trading.

