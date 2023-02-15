Financial Sector Update for 02/15/2023: GS, DB, BCS

Banking
Financial stocks were mostly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index (NYK) dropping 0.5% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index (HGX) was up 1.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 3.3% to $22,861, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries (TNX) was rising 4.2 basis points to 3.803%.

In company news, Goldman Sachs (GS) rose 0.2%. CNBC reported the investment bank abandoned plans to launch its own credit card for retail customers amid a strategy shift.

Deutsche Bank (DB) was down 1.6%. The company plans to cut the bonuses of staff who misuse WhatsApp and other messaging apps, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Barclays (BCS) tumbled 8.8%. The bank reported Q4 earnings of 6.5 pence ($0.08) per share, up from 6.4 pence a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 6 pence.

