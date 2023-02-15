Financial Sector Update for 02/15/2023: BCS, UPST, VINP, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was down by 0.57%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up over 1%.

Barclays (BCS) reported Q4 earnings of 6.5 pence ($0.08) per share, up from 6.4 pence a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 6 pence. Barclays was over 9% lower recently.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.25 per diluted share compared with adjusted earnings of $0.89 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.47. Upstart Holdings was recently advancing by more than 7%.

Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) was slightly higher after saying its board has approved buyback programs for up to 60 million Brazilian reais ($11.6 million) of its class A common shares.

