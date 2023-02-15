Financial Sector Update for 02/15/2023: BCS, DB, TPG

Financial stocks fell late Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) marginally lower.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 1.3% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was off by 0.1%

Bitcoin was rising 4.7% to about $23,266, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up 7 basis points to 3.81%.

In company news, Barclays (BCS) tumbled 8.4% after the bank reported Q4 earnings of 6.5 pence ($0.08) per share, up from 6.4 pence a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 6 pence.

Deutsche Bank (DB) was down 1.3% after Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, that the bank plans to cut the bonuses of staff who misuse WhatsApp and other messaging apps

TPG (TPG) rose 6.4% after it reported Q4 after-tax distributable earnings, a non-GAAP measure, of $0.59 per share, up from $0.35 a year earlier.

