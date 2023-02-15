Banking
BCS

Financial Sector Update for 02/15/2023: BCS, DB, TPG

February 15, 2023 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks fell late Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) marginally lower.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 1.3% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was off by 0.1%

Bitcoin was rising 4.7% to about $23,266, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up 7 basis points to 3.81%.

In company news, Barclays (BCS) tumbled 8.4% after the bank reported Q4 earnings of 6.5 pence ($0.08) per share, up from 6.4 pence a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 6 pence.

Deutsche Bank (DB) was down 1.3% after Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, that the bank plans to cut the bonuses of staff who misuse WhatsApp and other messaging apps

TPG (TPG) rose 6.4% after it reported Q4 after-tax distributable earnings, a non-GAAP measure, of $0.59 per share, up from $0.35 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCS
DB
TPG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.