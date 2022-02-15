Financial Sector Update for 02/15/2022: EBON, CPSS, SHBI

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.8%.

Bitcoin was 3% higher at $43,971 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was increasing 5.3 basis points to 2.049% after data showed a 1% rise in the final demand for producer prices during January and exceeding market forecasts for a 0.5% rise.

In company news, Ebang International Holdings (EBON) climbed 2.7% after the blockchain company Tuesday announced the launch of its Ebonex cryptocurrency exchange in Australia.

Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) added 1% after the sub-prime auto lender late Monday reported Q4 net income of $0.71 per share, blowing past its $0.17 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020, while revenue increased 11% to $69.4 million. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

Shore Bancshares (SHBI) rose 1.0% after Q4 revenue hit $25.8 million, exceeding the $19.9 million analyst mean.

