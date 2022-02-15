Banking
EBON

Financial Sector Update for 02/15/2022: EBON, CPSS, SHBI

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.8%.

Bitcoin was 3% higher at $43,971 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was increasing 5.3 basis points to 2.049% after data showed a 1% rise in the final demand for producer prices during January and exceeding market forecasts for a 0.5% rise.

In company news, Ebang International Holdings (EBON) climbed 2.7% after the blockchain company Tuesday announced the launch of its Ebonex cryptocurrency exchange in Australia.

Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) added 1% after the sub-prime auto lender late Monday reported Q4 net income of $0.71 per share, blowing past its $0.17 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020, while revenue increased 11% to $69.4 million. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

Shore Bancshares (SHBI) rose 1.0% after Q4 revenue hit $25.8 million, exceeding the $19.9 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBON CPSS SHBI

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular