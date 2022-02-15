Financial Sector Update for 02/15/2022: BX, MA, WD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 4%.

Blackstone (BX) was up more than 2% after saying existing investors in its pan-European last mile logistics company Mileway have agreed to recapitalize the company for EUR 21 billion ($23.75 billion) and hold the business for the long term.

Mastercard (MA) was marginally advancing after saying it will expand its consulting service, currently focused on payments, with practices dedicated to other areas like open banking and open data, digital currencies and Environment, Social and Governance (ESG).

Walker & Dunlop (WD) structured $34.1 million in construction financing for the development of a Class A industrial building in Chino, California. Walker & Dunlop was recently slipping past 2%.

