Financial Sector Update for 02/15/2022: BTOG,PLIN,EBON,CPSS,SHBI

Financial stocks advanced during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 1.0% in late trade.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.5%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) still was up 0.2%.

Bitcoin was 4.4% higher at $44,098, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was increasing 4.9 basis points to 2.045% after data showed a 1% rise in the final demand for producer prices during January and exceeding market forecasts for a 0.5% rise.

In company news, China Xiangtai Food (BTOG) slid 1.8% late in afternoon trading after changing its US ticker symbol from the PLIN ticker it has used since its 2019 initial public offering to BTOG, effective with the start of Nasdaq Global Market trading on Tuesday. The new ticker symbol "contains 'BT', indicating the meaning of 'bit' or 'blockchain,' and 'OG', representing 'origin' or the mindset of from past origin to a shared future for humankind," CEO Zeshu Dai said.

Ebang International Holdings (EBON) climbed 6.1% after the blockchain company Tuesday announced the launch of its Ebonex cryptocurrency exchange in Australia.

Shore Bancshares (SHBI) rose 2.3% after Q4 revenue hit $25.8 million, exceeding the $19.9 million analysts' mean.

Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) added 2.6% after the sub-prime auto lender late Monday reported Q4 net income of $0.71 per share, blowing past its $0.17 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020, while revenue increased 11% to $69.4 million. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.