Financial Sector Update for 02/14/2024: PNC, HOOD, BX

Financial stocks were advancing in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was adding 0.9% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 4.8% to $51,538, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 7 basis points to 4.25%.

In economic news, December producer prices are now reported down 0.2%, based on annual revisions released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Wednesday, a downward adjustment from the 0.1% decline previously reported. Core prices, excluding food and energy, were revised lower to a 0.1% decline from the flat reading in the previous report. Overall PPI for November was unrevised from the previously reported 0.1% decline, while PPI excluding food and energy remained flat.

In corporate news, PNC Financial Services (PNC) shares rose 1.3% after it said Wednesday it plans to invest over $1 billion in its branch network.

Robinhood (HOOD) shares jumped 11%. The company said late Tuesday it swung to Q4 earnings of $0.03 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.01 per share.

Blackstone (BX) said Wednesday it has made a growth equity investment in 7 Brew Coffee to help the coffee brand accelerate its expansion across the US, in collaboration with its franchise partners. Separately, Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Blackstone has abandoned plans to sell an office building in London's Canary Wharf amid negative sentiment about the future of the area. Blackstone shares were rising 1.8%.

