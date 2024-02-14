News & Insights

Banking
PNC

Financial Sector Update for 02/14/2024: PNC, HOOD, BX

February 14, 2024 — 01:46 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was adding 0.9% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 4.8% to $51,538, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 7 basis points to 4.25%.

In economic news, December producer prices are now reported down 0.2%, based on annual revisions released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Wednesday, a downward adjustment from the 0.1% decline previously reported. Core prices, excluding food and energy, were revised lower to a 0.1% decline from the flat reading in the previous report. Overall PPI for November was unrevised from the previously reported 0.1% decline, while PPI excluding food and energy remained flat.

In corporate news, PNC Financial Services (PNC) shares rose 1.3% after it said Wednesday it plans to invest over $1 billion in its branch network.

Robinhood (HOOD) shares jumped 11%. The company said late Tuesday it swung to Q4 earnings of $0.03 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.01 per share.

Blackstone (BX) said Wednesday it has made a growth equity investment in 7 Brew Coffee to help the coffee brand accelerate its expansion across the US, in collaboration with its franchise partners. Separately, Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Blackstone has abandoned plans to sell an office building in London's Canary Wharf amid negative sentiment about the future of the area. Blackstone shares were rising 1.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PNC
HOOD
BX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.