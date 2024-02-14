Financial Sector Update for 02/14/2024: HOOD, UPST, CME, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) advancing by 0.4% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.3% lower.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) was advancing by almost 14% after saying it swung to Q4 earnings of $0.03 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.01 per share.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) was down more than 15% after saying it expects Q1 revenue of $125 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect revenue of $151.3 million.

CME Group (CME) was 0.8% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.37 per diluted share, up from $1.92 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.