Financial Sector Update for 02/14/2024: AMTD, KKR, HOOD, PNC

February 14, 2024 — 03:43 pm EST

Financial stocks rose in late Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index gained 1.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) climbed 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped 5.6% to $51,888, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 4.5 basis points to 4.27%.

In economic news, December producer prices are now reported down 0.2%, based on annual revisions released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Wednesday, a downward adjustment from the 0.1% decline previously reported. Core prices, excluding food and energy, were revised lower to a 0.1% decline from the flat reading in the previous report. Overall PPI for November was unrevised from the previously reported 0.1% decline, while PPI excluding food and energy remained flat.

In corporate news, AMTD Idea (AMTD) shares rose 5.9% after the company said Wednesday its board authorized a buyback of up to $20 million of its American depositary shares or ordinary shares until the last day of Q1.

KKR (KKR) and Veritas Capital will become co-sponsors with equal ownership stakes in Cotiviti following an agreement to recapitalize the business, Cotiviti said on Wednesday. KKR shares rose 0.5%.

Robinhood (HOOD) shares jumped 13%. The company late Tuesday reported a surprise Q4 profit.

PNC Financial Services (PNC) shares added 1.6% as the company plans to $1 billion in its branch network.

