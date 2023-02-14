Financial Sector Update for 02/14/2023: GCMG, CVCY, APO

Financial stocks dropped late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) falling 0.4%

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) dropped 0.8%.

Bitcoin was rising 3% to about $22,228, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up 4.4 basis points to 3.761%.

The US seasonally adjusted consumer price index rose by 0.5% in January, right on expectations in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The year-over-year rates for overall and core CPI decelerated to 6.4% and 5.6%, respectively, from 6.5% and 5.7% in the previous month.

GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) was down 4.4%. The company reported Q4 adjusted net income fell from a year earlier.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) was little changed. Shannon Avrett was appointed chief financial officer.

Apollo Global Management (APO) was up 0.9% after Bloomberg reported the company is part of a group of investors that bought 500 million euros ($538 million) of discounted loans used for the buyout of UK retailer Wm Morrison Supermarkets.

