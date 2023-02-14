Financial Sector Update for 02/14/2023: BRDG, LMND, CRBG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.1% higher recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.1% lower.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings (BRDG) reported Q4 distributable after-tax earnings, a non-GAAP measure, of $0.21 per Class A common share, down from $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized earnings of $0.21 per share. Separately, Bridge Investment said it agreed to acquire substantially all of the business of Newbury Partners through an all-cash transaction worth $320.1 million. Bridge Investment was recently rising past 2%.

Lemonade (LMND) and BNP Paribas Cardif said they have partnered to offer renters insurance via online platforms. Lemonade was declining by more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

Corebridge Financial (CRBG) said late Monday it appointed Lisa Longino as chief investment officer. Corebridge Financial was slightly higher in Tuesday's premarket activity.

